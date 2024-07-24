Home

Bangladesh Voices Strong Displeasure Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Controversial Remarks

Bangladesh stated that comments like these, particularly the assurance of giving refuge to the people, may provoke many people, especially the terrorists and miscreants, to take advantage of such an announcement.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the media after casting her vote for the General Elections 2024, in Dhaka on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Dhaka: In a strong reaction to the controversial comments of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on situation in Bangladesh, the government of Bangladesh has raised a strong objections with the High Commission of India. Bangladesh govt has said that the tweet of Mamata Banerjee was provocative and had false elements concerning the internal affairs of Bangladesh.

Further Bangladesh government informed that they are trying to bring normalcy, and such remarks (particularly on the deaths of students) by the Chief Minister of West Bengal is misleading. They informed that as mentioned in the post of Mamata Banerjee on X, the situation mentioned with reference to the United Nations Resolution, does not prevail in Bangladesh.

West Bengal Guv Seeks Report From CM On Bangladesh Comment

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a report over her comment offering “shelter” to helpless people of violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said it is the Centre’s prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs.

“The matter of accommodating people coming in from a foreign country lies in the domain of the Union Government. Public statement by a Chief Minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature,” it said.

“In the above situation, HG (governor) has called upon the Chief Minister to furnish a comprehensive report under Article 167 of the Constitution, on what basis such a public announcement has been made disregarding Constitutional proprieties; whether any action is being taken in this direction without getting the required concurrence from the Govt of India; and what action is taken to see that the type of anticipated immigration into the country does not affect the normalcy of life in the border areas within Bengal and does not impact the demographic balance of the State,” it added.

