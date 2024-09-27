Home

News

Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested for illegally staying in India, was part of Raj Kundra’s production

Riya has worked in Raj Kundra’s production. Apart from this, she has also appeared in several other films. She has reportedly worked alongside actress Gehana Vasisth.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested for illegally staying in India, was part of Raj Kundra’s production

A Bangladeshi porn star, Riya Barde, also known as Arohi Barde, has been arrested for allegedly residing in India using a fake Indian passport. She was apprehended by the Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar, located approximately 50 kilometers from Mumbai. Authorities received a tip-off about a Bangladeshi family living in Ambernath with fraudulent documents, leading to an investigation that exposed the family’s illegal activities.

It was discovered during the inquiry that an individual from Amravati had forged documents for Riya and three others, enabling their stay in India. The Hill Line police have registered a case against Riya and four others under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are currently searching for the four individuals involved in the case. Reports indicate that Riya’s parents are living in Qatar, and the authorities are also investigating her relatives who may have assisted in creating the fake passport. Police are also searching for her sister, Ritu, alias Moni Sheikh, and her brother, Riyaz Sheikh.

According to reports, Riya Barde’s mother, Ruby Shaikh, a Bangladeshi national, married Arvind Barde, a man from Amravati, and identified herself as a resident of West Bengal. Ruby later changed her name to Anjali, and the family began living illegally in India.

Serious charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention) have been filed against Riya and her family members.











