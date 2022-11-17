Thursday, November 17, 2022
National

Bank Holiday December 2022 Banks to Remain Shut For 13 Days Next Month

Bank Holiday in December 2022: There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut. 

Bank Holiday December 2022

Bank Holiday December 2022:  Banks will remain shut for 13 days in the month of December. So if you have any important money-related work planned next month, you should check the list of bank holidays in December before heading to your branch.  There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut.

CHECK FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN DECEMBER 2022 BELOW

Date   Day   Holiday   States
December 3 Saturday Feast of St. Francis Xavier Goa
December 4 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India
December 10 Saturday Second Saturday of the month All over India
December 11 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India
December 12 Monday Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Meghalaya
December 18 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India
December 19 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa
24 December Saturday Christmas Festival & Fourth Saturday All over India
December 25 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India
December 26 Monday Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya
December 29 Thursday Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday Chandigarh
December 30 Friday U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya
December 31 Saturday New Year’s Eve Mizoram

The Reserve Bank of India issued a holiday calendar for the banks for a whole year. As per the RBI calendar, the holidays have been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, remain shut.




Published Date: November 17, 2022 2:03 PM IST



Updated Date: November 17, 2022 2:35 PM IST





