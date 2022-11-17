Bank Holiday December 2022 Banks to Remain Shut For 13 Days Next Month

Bank Holiday in December 2022: There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut.

Bank Holiday December 2022: Banks will remain shut for 13 days in the month of December. So if you have any important money-related work planned next month, you should check the list of bank holidays in December before heading to your branch. There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut.

Date Day Holiday States December 3 Saturday Feast of St. Francis Xavier Goa December 4 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India December 10 Saturday Second Saturday of the month All over India December 11 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India December 12 Monday Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Meghalaya December 18 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India December 19 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa 24 December Saturday Christmas Festival & Fourth Saturday All over India December 25 Sunday Weekend Bank Holiday All over India December 26 Monday Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya December 29 Thursday Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday Chandigarh December 30 Friday U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya December 31 Saturday New Year’s Eve Mizoram

The Reserve Bank of India issued a holiday calendar for the banks for a whole year. As per the RBI calendar, the holidays have been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, remain shut.



