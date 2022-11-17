Bank Holiday December 2022 Banks to Remain Shut For 13 Days Next Month

Bank Holiday in December 2022: There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut.
Bank Holiday December 2022: Banks will remain shut for 13 days in the month of December. So if you have any important money-related work planned next month, you should check the list of bank holidays in December before heading to your branch. There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut.
CHECK FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN DECEMBER 2022 BELOW
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|States
|December 3
|Saturday
|Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|Goa
|December 4
|Sunday
|Weekend Bank Holiday
|All over India
|December 10
|Saturday
|Second Saturday of the month
|All over India
|December 11
|Sunday
|Weekend Bank Holiday
|All over India
|December 12
|Monday
|Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
|Meghalaya
|December 18
|Sunday
|Weekend Bank Holiday
|All over India
|December 19
|Monday
|Goa Liberation Day
|Goa
|24 December
|Saturday
|Christmas Festival & Fourth Saturday
|All over India
|December 25
|Sunday
|Weekend Bank Holiday
|All over India
|December 26
|Monday
|Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong
|Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya
|December 29
|Thursday
|Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday
|Chandigarh
|December 30
|Friday
|U Kiang Nangbah
|Meghalaya
|December 31
|Saturday
|New Year’s Eve
|Mizoram
The Reserve Bank of India issued a holiday calendar for the banks for a whole year. As per the RBI calendar, the holidays have been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, remain shut.