Friday, October 21, 2022
Bank Holidays For Diwali Dhanteras Bank To Remain Closed For 6 Days From Tomorrow Details Here

Bank Holidays latest update: Diwali is just around the corner and the festival of lights is celebrated across the country with great pomp and joy. Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras is another festival in which people buy gold and silver to bring prosperity to their homes. While Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival, Bhai Dooj is the last day.Also Read – Dhanteras 2022 Date In India: Will Dhanteras Be Celebrated On October 22 Or October 23?

Following the upcoming festivals, Banks in India will remain closed for six consecutive days starting tomorrow, October 22. Due to Dhanteras, banks will be closed nationwide on Saturday. Besides that, this Saturday is also the fourth day of the month. October 23 is a Sunday and therefore, all banks will remain shut as well. So, in totality, banks will be closed for six consecutive days from October 22. Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: Forget Gold And Silver, Here’s What You Can Buy On Dhanteras As Per Your Zodiac Sign

BANK HOLIDAYS IN OCTOBER FULL LIST FOR DHANTERAS, DIWALI

Bank Holiday on 22 October: Banks across the country will remain closed on 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month. Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: Planning To Buy Gold? Remember THESE 5 Things

Bank Holiday on 23 October: All banks remain shut on Sundays

Bank Holiday on 24 October: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi. Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

Bank Holiday on 25 October: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja. Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

Bank Holiday on 26 October: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day.

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on 27 October: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba. Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there were 21 bank holidays in the month of October.





Source link

