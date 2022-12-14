Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNationalBank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert's Take
National

Bank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert’s Take

By admin
0
46


Nifty Bank has climbed over 100 points to a 52-week high of 44,151.80. At 2:25 pm IST, the Nifty Bank was trading 126.45 points up at 44,073.

Bank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert's Take
Bank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert’s Take

Mumbai: Nifty Bank has climbed over 100 points to a 52-week high of 44,151.80. At 2:25 pm IST, the Nifty Bank was trading 126.45 points up at 44,073.

“Technically, Bank Nifty’s make-or-break support is at 43589. On the upside, Bank Nifty’s immediate goalpost is seen at 44750-45400 zone. All eyes will be on the Fed outcome to be wired today. The positive takeaway is that Bank Nifty on daily charts is now signaling a massive intraweek-breakout in the backdrop of the recent sequence of higher high/low remaining intact on all-time-frames. Bank Nifty stands as a clear star outperformer against the benchmark Nifty over the past one month. Markets is pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a 50 bps points Federal Reserve rate hike in today’s FOMC meeting. Assuming this, we continue to remain optimistic on the index with support for Bank Nifty seen at 43589. Below this, Bank Nifty could slip towards its biggest intraweek support at 42200 mark,” said  Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd




Published Date: December 14, 2022 2:29 PM IST





Source link

Previous article‘Kya Ho Gaya…’: Nitish Goes Berserk After Hooch kills 17 in Chhapra
Next articleClass 10 Student Hangs Self Inside School in MP’s Barwani, CCTV Footage Surfaces
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
46
Previous article‘Kya Ho Gaya…’: Nitish Goes Berserk After Hooch kills 17 in Chhapra
Next articleClass 10 Student Hangs Self Inside School in MP’s Barwani, CCTV Footage Surfaces
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677