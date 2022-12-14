Nifty Bank has climbed over 100 points to a 52-week high of 44,151.80. At 2:25 pm IST, the Nifty Bank was trading 126.45 points up at 44,073.

Bank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert’s Take

Mumbai: Nifty Bank has climbed over 100 points to a 52-week high of 44,151.80. At 2:25 pm IST, the Nifty Bank was trading 126.45 points up at 44,073.

“Technically, Bank Nifty’s make-or-break support is at 43589. On the upside, Bank Nifty’s immediate goalpost is seen at 44750-45400 zone. All eyes will be on the Fed outcome to be wired today. The positive takeaway is that Bank Nifty on daily charts is now signaling a massive intraweek-breakout in the backdrop of the recent sequence of higher high/low remaining intact on all-time-frames. Bank Nifty stands as a clear star outperformer against the benchmark Nifty over the past one month. Markets is pricing in a nearly 80% probability of a 50 bps points Federal Reserve rate hike in today’s FOMC meeting. Assuming this, we continue to remain optimistic on the index with support for Bank Nifty seen at 43589. Below this, Bank Nifty could slip towards its biggest intraweek support at 42200 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd





