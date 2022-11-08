Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Bank Strike on November 19. ATM Banking Services Likely to be Hit

Banking services across the country are expected to be hit on November 19 as the members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest. 

New Delhi: Banking services across the country are expected to be hit on November 19 as the members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest. In October, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said that the members will strike work to protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.”

He asserted that the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the state-owned Bank of Baroda said “General Secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks’ Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands.”

The lender said though that it is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the bank’s branches and offices on the days of the protest, in case the strike materialises, services may be affected.




