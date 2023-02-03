Banking Sector Remains Resilient And Stable, Says RBI On Adani Groups’ Exposure To Sector
Adani-Hindenberg Saga: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the banking system in the country remains resilient and stable, amid concerns about the exposure of lenders to Adani group companies. The Central bank also stated that various parameters related to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy.
“As per current assessment, banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks also in compliance with Large Exposure Framework guidelines,” the RBI said in a statement.
"As per current assessment, banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks also in compliance with Large Exposure Framework guidelines": RBI
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
Highlighting media reports about exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate, the RBI said as the regulator and supervisor, the central bank maintains a constant vigil on banking sector and on individual banks to maintain financial stability.
The RBI also added that it has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes.
Published Date: February 3, 2023 7:07 PM IST
Updated Date: February 3, 2023 7:29 PM IST
