Banking Services to be Hit as Bank Employees’ Association Calls For Day-long Strike

Bank Strike on November 19: Banking services across India will get affected on November 19 as the members of the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) have called for a strike on the day.

The Bank of Baroda in a regulatory filing on Monday said that the General Secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served a notice of strike to Indian Banks’ Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands.

The Bank of Baroda said it is taking all necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the Bank’s Branches and Offices on the day of the strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.

The banking services will be affected on 19 November as it is a working day for all banks. The banks remain open on first and third Saturdays.

In October this year, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told IANS that the members will stage a protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.”

He said the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves. “There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole,” Venkatachalam told his members, as per the IANS report.

In the meantime, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has alleged a violation of HR practices by foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank and submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the bank’s CEO for immediate remedial measures, according to a PTI report.



