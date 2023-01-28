Banks To Remain Shut For 10 Days. Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays, February 2023: Banks will remain closed for 10 days in February 2023 as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list
Bank Holidays, February 2023: In February 2023, banks will remain closed for 10 days as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list. These holidays also includes Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are also specific to certain states only. The list of bank holidays for the month of February was released by the RBI and as per the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the particular state.
Bank Holidays In February 2023
- February 5 – Sunday
- February 11 – Second Saturday
- February 12 – Sunday
- February 15 – Bank in Imphal will remain closed due to Lui-Ngai-Ni
- February 18 – Banks will remain closed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar due to Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri.
- February 19 – Sunday
- February 20 – Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to State Day
- February 21 – Banks in Sikkim will remain closed due to Losar
- February 25 – Fourth Saturday
- February 26 – Sunday
Though the banks will remain shut for 10 days, customers should know that online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically while the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 9:48 AM IST
