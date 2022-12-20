Banks To Remain Shut For 14 Days In January. Check Full List Here

Bank Holidays 2023, January: As per the RBI guidelines, the banks will remain shut for 14 days in January 2023.
Bank Holidays 2023, January: It is time to plan your calender for New Year 2023 as 2022 has almost come to an end. As New Year 2023 is almost here, so plan your holidays as per the new set of bank holidays list. As per the RBI guidelines, the banks will remain shut for 14 days in January 2023. Apart from the 14-day holiday, the banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
January 2023 Bank Holidays List
- January 1, 2023 (Sunday): New Year Bank Holiday and Sunday Bank Holiday
- January 2, 2023 (Monday): New Year Bank Celebration – Mizoram
- January 5, 2023 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – Haryana and Rajasthan
- January 8, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
- January 11, 2023 (Wednesday): Missionary Day – Mizoram
- January 14, 2023 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday
- January 15, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
- January 22, 2023 (Sunday): Sunday Bank Holiday
- January 23, 2023 (Monday): Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti – Tripura and West Bangal
- January 25, 2023 (Wednesday): State Day – Himachal Pradesh
- January 26, 2023 (Thursday): Republic Day
- January 28, 2023 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday
- January 29, 2023 (Sunday): Weekend Bank Holiday
- January 31, 2023 (Monday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi – Assam
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cetegorised holidays in three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, the banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.