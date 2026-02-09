Here are some of the key details:

A total of 7,438 candidates contested 731 Zilla Parishad

1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with over 2 crore eligible voters.

The electorate comprised 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women and 468 voters from other categories.

As many as 25,471 polling stations were set up and around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty.

The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra kicked off on Monday morning at 10 am.

Baramati Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List:

New Delhi: In the Baramati panchayat samiti poll, the Ajit Pawar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in 10 of the 12 seats and all 5 ZP seats. The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra kicked off on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent. The elections, originally scheduled for February 5, were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and the subsequent declaration of state mourning.The list will be updated soon Former BJP minister Suresh Warpudkar suffers a setback after five members of his family contested the Parbhani ZP election, with most facing defeat. His daughter, Sonal Deshmukh, contesting from the Zari Zilla Parishad constituency for Shiv Sena (UBT), was defeated by BJP candidate Dilip Deshmukh.