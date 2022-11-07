Barcelona Face Manchester United in Knockout Round Playoffs

The first legs will be played on 16 February and the second legs will be played on 23 February 2023.

New Delhi: The draws for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Knockout Round Playoffs are out and we will be witnessing some high-voltage matches when the first stage of the business round of the competition gets underway in February 2023. In the draw for the knockout round play-offs, the eight group runners-up were seeded and the eight Champions League group third-placed teams were unseeded. The seeded teams are drawn against the unseeded teams, with the seeded teams hosting the second leg. Teams from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

It’s set! 🤩 Which tie are you looking forward to most?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/OvquVAv4rL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 7, 2022

FCB won two UCL finals against them back in 2009 and 2011 and the Reds of Manchester ‘s last win against the Spanish outfit came in 2008. Their last meeting in Europe was back in 2018-19 UCL season in the Quarter-Final stage, with the Blaugranas winning 4-0 on aggregate. United’s Cristiano Ronaldo would love to score against the Spanish Giants, whom he has a good scoring record.

FULL DRAW

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting CP vs Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV

Salzburg vs Roma



