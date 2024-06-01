Bata India Celebrates NINE WEST’s India Launch with a Star-Studded Evening

It was a glamourous affair at the exclusive preview of Nine West’s latest collection in the capital hosted by Bata India! This event marks a significant moment as Bata India introduces New York’s renowned footwear and accessories brand, Nine West, to the Indian market. Actor Chitrangda Singh alongside Delhi’s top fashion influencers indulged in a stylishly curated evening as they adorned NINE WEST’s latest styles, brought to India exclusively by Bata.

Actress Chitrangada Singh at the Nine West Launch Event by Bata India

Speaking at the grand unveiling of the Nine West collection, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, “At Bata, our aim is to bring the best of world’s fashion to India for our discerning customers. Nine West, born in New York City and thriving globally, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. With its entry in India exclusively in partnership with Bata, we are proud to continue to make truly high fashion & premium styles accessible to all.”

R to L: Nikhil Mehra, Design Director, Shantanu & Nikhil; Ms. Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India; Designer Chhaaya Mehrotra & Influencer Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi at the Nine West Launch Event by Bata India

The latest collection is inspired by empowered women who dream, lead & slay. Iconic silhouettes & dainty designs ranging from sleek metallic stilettos to famed monogram style bags, each article is crafted to complement the fashion-forward women. The latest Nine West collection is now available exclusively at Bata.com and your nearest Bata stores!

Strengthening its portfolio of fashion footwear and accessories, Bata India had announced in November 2023 licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) for Nine West winning rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West footwear and accessories across India.

About BATA India

For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2022. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,100 stores (Company Owned, Franchise and Store in store point of sales). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

Bata India’s mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands – Bata Red Label for in trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomizes comfort and elegance to name a few.

To explore the world of Bata and to shop Nine West accessories, please visit www.bata.com.

About Nine West

Nine West is a global lifestyle brand that empowers women to take on the world in style. It is defined by timeless, feminine style; translating key trends into wearable and attainable collections of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Nine West’s global footprint includes over 40 countries around the world in department stores, concessions, e-commerce, freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and over 3,000 points of distribution worldwide.