Bata Unveils a Special Festive Collection and Launches Campaign “Celebrate Every Step” Featuring New India’s Icon Kartik Aaryan

Bata India launches a special collection ahead of the festivities, rooted in artisanal craftsmanship and high fashion design details with an enticing film that spotlights Bata’s brand Ambassador and superstar Kartik Aaryan. The festive campaign, Celebrate Every Step is an exciting chapter of the global brand’s ‘Make Your Way‘ campaign that celebrates stories of grit & success for those who stride to shine. The campaign captures his journey of becoming a Bollywood sensation. In the film, Kartik is seen celebrating all the roles he has played in his life, even the setbacks that helped him come back stronger inspiring individuals to trust their journey & celebrate every step! The latest collection features classic brogues, monk strap loafers and laced-up derby shoes for men & trend-setting heels in Ombre colours, mules with crystal bow accents and shimmery yet technology-infused Bata Comfit sandals for women. Just in time for the festive season, the collections start at just INR 2499, available across Bata stores and online at bata.com.

Link to campaign film: www.youtube.com/watchv=iZ30K_4o6X4

Link to Instagram post: www.instagram.com/p/DAkaltSvn2-/

Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, said, “At the heart of Celebrate Every Step is a powerful insight: todays India is about individuals who dare to change their trajectories and make their own way. The campaign shines a spotlight on the inspiring journeys of Kartik Aaryan and other youth icons, with each story resonating with the ambition of today’s new age of consumers. The Artisanal Leather & Starlight collection, offers unmatched style, comfort and confidence that you need to bring in the festivities this season.“

Celebrate Every Step with Bata and Kartik Aaryan this Festive Season

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Brand Ambassador Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement for the campaign, “I‘m super excited to be a part of Bata’s ‘Celebrate Every Step’ campaign. As an actor, I have played many roles but this campaign inspired me to pause and celebrate the biggest role I have ever played – Me! This festive season is all about expressing yourself, standing out, and looking fabulous while youre at it. Time to step into the celebrations, both inside and out, with style!“

Udayan Chakravarty, National Creative Director, FCB India said, “The storytelling in the video takes the form of a dramatized mixed media biography instead of a conventional ad – leaning heavily into Kartik’s life, retrieving and drawing heavily from old photographs, archival footage and personal anecdotes. Through, Celebrate Every Step, we have tried to narrate Kartik’s story of grit that only Bata has the right to tell – having been there with Kartik, every step of his way.”

Joining Kartik in this journey, are the new-age icons who have carved their own unique path to success – the multi-talented force, Designer and Entrepreneur Masaba Gupta who has constantly challenged status quo and continues to reinvent herself through unseen paths. The campaign also celebrates Singer, songwriter and now actress and musician Lisa Mishra who made an indelible mark in popular culture, Urooj Ashfaq who took her comedy to a global platform, winning accolades and hearts of GenZ alike and Alaya F who shined bright even in unconventional roles, breaking stereotypes. By bringing them together, Bata India applauds those who break the glass ceiling and truly embody the spirit of ‘Make Your Way’, the brand’s global campaign for its 130th anniversary.

Shop Bata’s latest festive and occasion-wear collection at your nearest Bata store or online at bata.com today.

About Bata India

For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2023. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 1900+ stores (Company Owned and Franchise). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

Bata India’s mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands – Bata Red Label for in trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomises comfort and elegance to name a few.

To explore the world of Bata, please visit www.bata.com.