BB16 2 Days Later Bigg Boss Fans Still Confused With Tinas Behaviour Urvashi Dholakia Shares Savage Proof

Bigg Boss 16: Two Days Later, Bigg Boss Fans Still Confused With Tina’s Behaviour, Urvashi Dholakia Shares Savage Proof

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss threw the biggest Googly of all seasons last Weekend Ka Vaar which saw both Tina Datta’s eviction and also re-entry at the hands of Shalin Bhanot. Just when fans were reeling from the twist of events that led to the Naagin actor’s eviction with a crucial decision made to carry out by Shalin alone, Bigg Boss was quick enough to take advantage of all the noise Shalin’s decision made, albeit this time to bring her back. Shalin gave up a whopping prize money of Rs 25 Lakhs to bring her back into the house only to be shocked by her reaction.

Instead of being grateful, the actress has been walking around the house with a vendetta against Shalin.

The Bigg Boss loyalists have already expressed their anger over Tina’s confusing behaviour and have debated over the last 2 days over who’s right and who’s wrong.

While Shalin and many other housemates claimed that when Shalin’s clock was ticking to press the buzzer, he looked at Tina and Sumbul Touqeer and they both nodded in unison that he shouldn’t press the buzzer. Tina came back to the house with a different narrative. While ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Gauahar Khan and Rahul Vaidya believe Shalin to be falsely accused and deeply entangled in a mess created by Tina, television’s OG Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia) shared proof that hopefully should put every discussion and debate to rest.

Urvashi Dholakia shared a clear clip of Tina and Sumbul signalling Shalin to not press the buzzer.

She wrote, ‘Both these women are clearly saying NOT TO PRESS THE BUZZER! Wonder if shalin is playing the game or is it ACTUALLY these two ???’

Both these women are clearly saying NOT TO PRESS THE BUZZER! Wonder if shalin is playing the game or is it ACTUALLY these two ??? #TinaDatta #sumbul wow 👏🏻 @ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/Yo3r235tIS — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) December 12, 2022

Well, it is clear as water. We hope Salman Khan points this out during Weekend Ka Vaar and put this to rest!



