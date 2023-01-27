Home

BBC Documentary Row: DU Registrar Says Outsiders Tried To Screen Film, Police Detain 24 Students | Key Updates

Police were seen dragging students away as they had gathered outside the Arts Faculty building to protest against not being allowed to screen the documentary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said 24 students were detained from the DU’s Arts Faculty and the situation is now back to normal.

BBC Documentary Row: After a fresh row erupted at Delhi University over screening of BBC Documentary, Registrar Vikas Gupta said police were called to the DU campus to maintain law and order after outsiders tried to screen the controversial film on Friday. After a fresh clash broke out on the campus, several students were detained by police. This comes days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the screening of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

“We got to know that some students were trying to screen the documentary, so our proctor informed the police. There were many outsiders among those who tried to screen the film,” Gupta told PTI.

I-cards of those who were detained will be checked, it’ll be determined if they are DU students. If they are from outside Police will take action & if they’re from DU, appropriate action will be taken against them: Rajni Abbi, Delhi University proctor pic.twitter.com/hrMpacDnv9 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

24 Students Detained

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said 24 students were detained from the DU’s Arts Faculty and the situation is now back to normal.

Police were seen dragging students away as they had gathered outside the Arts Faculty building to protest against not being allowed to screen the documentary.

Kalsi said police personnel are at the spot monitoring the situation. “We were told by the university that there is a possibility of a disruption on the campus. They wrote to us and urged us to handle the situation. So we entered the campus and the situation was brought under control,” he added.

“Around 4 PM, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the area, they were asked to disperse from there. When they did not, they were peacefully detained,” the DCP said.

Delhi | We are standing outside the Arts Faculty gate at DU. Situation is normal. Around 4pm, 20-25 people came here to screen a banned BBC documentary. They were told to go back as it’s banned. When they didn’t, they were detained & situation became normal: SS Kalsi, DCP North pic.twitter.com/Hiikklgl5t — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, the university authorities wrote to the Delhi Police about the proposed screening. Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said they would not allow the screening and stressed that the students’ outfits had not sought the administration’s permission.

Heavy Police Deployment At North Campus

There was heavy police deployment at the north campus after students’ outfits gave a call to screen the documentary. The police have also banned large gatherings on north campus. When asked, another official said Section 144 was imposed on the campus in December.

“Section 144 was imposed in December till February 28 to prevent any law and order problems at the university,” the official told PTI.



