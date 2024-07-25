BBG: A Real Estate Titan with a Heart for Empowerment

Building Blocks Group (BBG) is an award-winning organisation specialised in plotted land development, recognised as one of the India’s best plotted real estate companies. With over 17 years of successful operations, BBG boasts a successful customer base exceeding one lakh twenty-five thousand and has completed 240 plotted land development projects across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

BBG Celebrating Empowerment Success award show with Mr. Sudheer Sandra and tollywood actress Rashi Singh

Building Blocks Group, led by Chairman and Managing Director M.V Mallikarjuna Reddy, a first-generation entrepreneur with over 25 years of expertise in real estate, particularly in plotted land development. Our team comprises of seasoned professionals, with a combined experience of over ninety years, spans key areas such as acquisition, law, finance, infrastructure, marketing, technology, and service. Under Mr. Reddys purpose-driven vision, we are committed to creating a Truly Global Indian Brand, focused on delivering secure and reliable land investments for our customers.

The BBG Talent Factory Awards Ceremony was held on 10th June, 2024, at the prestigious Om Convention in Narsinghi. With Mr. Sudheer Sandra as the Guest Speaker, delivered an inspiring speech on perseverance and achievement left a lasting impression on all attendees. Ms. Rashi Singh, a celebrity actress took centre stage to present the awards, the evening became a platform for celebrating the diverse talents within the organization and inspiring others to strive for excellence.

“Our goal is to create a positive impact not only within our organisation but also in the broader community. By supporting various initiatives under BBG Foundation, such as the empowerment of girl child and the facilitation of Bharosa Centers, we hope to contribute to a brighter future for all,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna Reddy.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A significant moment during the ceremony was when actress Rashi Singh handed over a cheque of 10 lakhs from BBG Associates and a cheque of 20 lakhs from BBG Management to the BBG Foundation. This donation aims to empower 20,00,000 girl children by 2040.

BBG’s commitment to social responsibility is evident in its active involvement in promoting girl child education and empowerment. Through various programs and partnerships, BBG foundation is working to ensure that young girls have access to quality education and opportunities for growth and development.

Steadily, the company’s dream transformed into reality, and a real vision with every passing moment: uncaging the girl child for a brighter future and a stronger nation. And BBG who support Bangarutalli strives towards gender equality and women empowerment by dedicating a profit-portion to extend scholarships and rewards for girls, to patronage them for higher education.