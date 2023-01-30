BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today

Home

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, BBL vs GOZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BBL vs GOZ Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series. BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM IST January 30, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Bugibba Blasters and Gozo will take place at 5 PM IST

Time – January 30, Monday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: P Puppala, S Raj

Batters: D Patankar, J Jacob, A Kumar(vc)

All-rounders: G Maithani, I Perera, S Singh(c)

Bowlers: S Sasikumar, S Roy, A Antony

BBL vs GOZ Probable Playing XIs

Bugibba Blasters: Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Ajay Kumar-I, Pavan Kalyan, Gajender Bisht, Gauri Shankar, Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Partha Das, Devendra Negi, Attinder Singh

Gozo: Senthil Raj (wk), Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Cindu Jen, Sreehari Bhuvanachandra, Bibek Basnet, Josemon Paulson , Indika Perera, Waseem Abbas, Stivey Roy, Ziyad Kalangadan



