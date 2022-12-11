India lost the 3-match ODI series 2-1 on the hands of Litton Das-led Bangladesh and will be looking to make a comeback when the two sides clash again on 14th December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

BCCI Announces Revised Squad For Test Series Against Bangladesh; Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami OUT, KL Rahul to Lead. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI have announced India’s revised Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, where captain Rohit Sharma and premium bowler Mohammad Shami will not be taking part in the 2-match series apparently. KL Rahul has been named as the new captain.

As far as Rohit’s replacement is concerned, Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran takes his place. The India skipper met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage.

Since Shami and Jadeja are still struggling to recover from their respective knee injuries, Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar comes in as their replacements for the entire series.

The second test will be conducted from 22nd to 26th December.

Jaydev Unadkat also makes a come back to the Indian team after a gap of 4 years and to the Test team after 10 long years.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.



