Thursday, December 8, 2022
BCCI Announces Schedule For Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia

BCCI Announces Schedule For Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

 Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022-23
Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue
1 Tuesday 3rd January 1st T20I Mumbai
2 Thursday 5th January 2nd T20I Pune
3 Saturday 7th January 3rd T20I Rajkot
4 Tuesday 10th January 1st ODI Guwahati
5 Thursday 12th January 2nd ODI Kolkata
6 Sunday 15th January 3rd ODI Trivandrum

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23
Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue
1 Wednesday 18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad
2 Saturday 21st January 2nd ODI Raipur
3 Tuesday 24th January 3rd ODI Indore
4 Friday 27th January 1st T20I Ranchi
5 Sunday 29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow
6 Wednesday 1st  February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

The Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series
Sr. No. Date Match Venue
1 9th – 13th February 1st Test Nagpur
2 17th – 21st February 2nd Test Delhi
3 1st – 5th March 3rd Test Dharamsala
4 9th – 13th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series
Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue
1 Friday 17th March 1st ODI Mumbai
2 Sunday 19th March 2nd ODI Vizag
3 Wednesday 22nd March 3rd ODI Chennai

Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:40 PM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 12:40 PM IST





