The auction starts from 2:30 PM IST at Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty Island in Kochi.

IPL Auction 2023: BCCI Brings Back Tie-Breaker Rule- All You Need to Know. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The IPL Auction is back as 405 players will go down the hammer for the upcoming 2023 season of the world’s most popular T20 franchise league on Friday.

This will be a mini-auction and it will be a one-day affair. If we look at one of the rules, BCCI have reintroduced the ‘Tie-Breaker Rule’ in case of a tied bid. So how does this rule work ?

If a team makes a final bid and are unable to bid for the player and are tied with other teams, the tie-breaker rule will come into play, where the BCCI will invite each tied teams to submit a bid written on a form and no one will be able to know the respective bids. The highest bidder in the ‘silent bid’ will win and sign the player. The money of the particular bid will be received by the BCCI and it will not be deducted from the salary cap.

“The Tiebreak Bid will indicate the amount, payable in one instalment that the franchisee is prepared to pay to BCCI. The amount of the Tiebreak Bid is separate from and in addition to the amount of the Last Bid. The Tiebreak Bid is the separate amount, which the Franchisee is prepared to pay to BCCI and is not deducted from the relevant Franchisee’s Salary Cap. There is no limit on the amount of the Tiebreak Bid,” the BCCI have informed it to the franchise teams.

