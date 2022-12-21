BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Hardik Pandya to be Promoted; THESE Players Likely to be AXED

BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav is currently in Grade C and that is surely going to change.

BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Promotions for Hardik, Surya; Rahane, Ishant, Vihari to be Axed



Mumbai: With the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) set to announce the promotions and the new contracts, reports suggest that Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are going to be the big winners. In fact, a report on CricketNext suggests that when the Apex Council meets, a call would also be taken on India’s T20 captaincy. There have been whispers that Hardik is going to replace Rohit Sharma. As of SKY, he has gone from strength to strength – with his good show in T20Is, he earned a spot in the ODI set-up and now would in all probability get a maiden Test call-up soon. He, along with Hardik, are currently in Grade C and that is surely going to change.

Unfortunately, there are a few cricketers who are set to lose their contracts. Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha are the names that may miss out on Central Contracts.

“There are various topics on the agenda. Yes, the T20 World Cup review is on not officially on the agenda. But if the President wants to discuss it, then of course, it will be the most important topic. We know there are still two years left in the T20 WC and the focus is on the ODI World Cup. But we have to begin early. Whether that is under a new captain or Rohit is up for discussion,” a senior BCCI official who will attend the Apex Council Meeting told InsideSport.

The meeting starts shortly at 11 AM IST today.



