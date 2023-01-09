Hardik Pandya led India in the recently concluded T20I home series against Sri Lanka, in which the hosts pulled off a memorable 2-1 victory over their Asian opponent.

BCCI Looking to Appoint Hardik Pandya as Long-Term T20I Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to be Dropped- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI are looking to appoint Hardik Pandya as their new long-term T20I skipper as they want someone to lead a young team in the near future for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

‘BCCI wants a young team under Hardik Pandya for T20Is,” as per a report by NDTV. Keeping in mind the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, Pandya is leading the race to take over the reigns.

Pandya led India for the time in the shortest format against Ireland in the shorter format last year in June. Since then he has led his nation in 8 matches, helping India win 6, lost one and other match ended in a draw.

Veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both were rested for the T20I series against the Lankan Lions and it raised speculations that both are now no longer preferred batters for the T20I format. Now as per the latest report of NDTV, it might turn out to be a reality now.

India will be playing the ODI series from tomorrow and captain Rohit Sharma in the press conference said that he has not decided to give up on the T20I format, means he is very much available for it.

Kohli is yet to comment on his future as well. But if we look at both of their careers, they occupy the first two spots when it comes to the all-time highest scorers of the format.



