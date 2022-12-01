BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Appointment Of Cricket Advisory Committee Members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee. The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik. Mr Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee. The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik. Mr Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Mr Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee. Ms Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC.



