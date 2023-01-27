BCCI Selector REVEALS Why Sarfaraz Khan Was Not Picked For Indias Test Squad For BGT

Home

BCCI Selector REVEALS Why Sarfaraz Khan Was Not Picked in India’s Test Squad For BGT

Ind vs Aus: Sridharan Sharath, one of the members of BCCI’s five-member national selection panel, admitted that he is on the radar and will surely get his opportunity.

Mumbai: Once the Indian squad for the first two Tests versus Australia was picked, Sarfaraz Khan not there stirred a massive controversy. Experts and fans reckoned the Mumbai batter deserved a spot following his dream run in the domestic circuit. Days after the team was selected, a BCCI selector explained why Sarfaraz did not feature in the squad. Sridharan Sharath, one of the members of BCCI’s five-member national selection panel, admitted that he is on the radar and will surely get his opportunity.

“He is certainly on our radar. In due course, he will get his due. While picking the team, we have to consider things like composition and balance,” Sharath told Sportstar.



