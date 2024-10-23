BD and College of American Pathologists Celebrate 10 years of Collaboration Dedicated to Laboratory Quality Improvement

BD, global leader in diagnostic devices, and the CAP (College of American Pathologists), global leader in medical laboratory EQA (External Quality Assessment) and accreditation services, celebrated 10 years of collaboration in India, addressing the growing demand of robust quality assurance for the past decade. To mark this momentous occasion and congratulate CAP-accredited labs across the country, a best practices symposium was organized at Delhi recently. The BD-CAP partnership began in 2014, driven by a shared vision to enhance medical laboratory practices and better serve patient needs. From the outset, the partnership aimed to seamlessly integrate BD’s innovative diagnostic technologies and dedicated education initiatives with CAP’s rigorous EQA, also known as proficiency testing, and accreditation programs. This synergy delivered enhanced proficiency tests and educational resources that have significantly improved laboratory performance and reduced diagnostic errors.

Delegates at BD – CAP (College of American Pathologists) symposium

Commenting on the initiative, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, “The BD-CAP partnership is a testament to how joint efforts can be an enabler in enhancing quality of medical laboratory practices and therefore better diagnostics and patient safety. Aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health, I am confident that by combining BD’s cutting-edge diagnostic solutions with CAP’s stringent quality standards, laboratory accuracy and reliability standards will continue to elevate, going forward.“

Recognitions at Best Practices symposium by BD and CAP

To commemorate a decade of BD-CAP partnership, laboratories that have been CAP accredited for over 15 years were recognized during the symposium. Experienced CAP accreditation inspectors shared recommendations for best practices for maintaining a CAP accredited laboratory. 100+ customers from India’s leading medical diagnostic labs attended the symposium, appreciating the role of BD-CAP collaboration in advancing laboratory medicine excellence and improving patient care.

“The College of American Pathologists is deeply committed to advancing laboratory standards worldwide,” states CAP Chief Executive Officer Michael Fraser, PhD. “Our work in India and across the globe reflects our dedication to supporting laboratories in achieving excellence, improving patient care, and fostering innovation. Together, we are building stronger, more resilient healthcare systems that benefit communities everywhere.”

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

About CAP

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.