State-of-the-art, multi-modality breast biopsy system slated to be in the market in early 2026

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J.

Jan. 15, 2026



BD Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for EnCor EnCompass™ Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System



Multi-modality use to support procedures performed across breast imaging platforms

High and low vacuum strengths and a variable sample notch that can be adjusted during the procedure

360° sampling capability to access lesions located throughout the breast

Features to enhance visualization, including an echogenic cutting cannula and illuminated sample container

Choice of 12G, 10G, and 7G probes to accommodate different lesion types and locations

