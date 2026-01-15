State-of-the-art, multi-modality breast biopsy system slated to be in the market in early 2026FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the EnCor EnCompass™ Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System, a state-of-the-art multi-modality breast biopsy system designed to provide clinicians with flexibility across breast imaging modalities in the diagnosis of breast disease.
- Multi-modality use to support procedures performed across breast imaging platforms
- High and low vacuum strengths and a variable sample notch that can be adjusted during the procedure
- 360° sampling capability to access lesions located throughout the breast
- Features to enhance visualization, including an echogenic cutting cannula and illuminated sample container
- Choice of 12G, 10G, and 7G probes to accommodate different lesion types and locations
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians’ care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers’ capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiency, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) at @BDandCo or Instagram at @becton_dickinson.
Contacts:
Media:
Investors:
Fallon McLoughlin
Adam Reiffe
Director, Public Relations
Vice President, Investor Relations
201.258.0361
201.847.6927
Contraindications: 1.) This device is not intended for use except as indicated. 2.) The EnCor EnCompass™ Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System is contraindicated for those patients where, in the physician’s judgment, there is an increased risk of complications associated with percutaneous removal of tissue samples.
Warnings: Attention: Histologic findings require correlation with imaging and clinical findings to determine concordance. If there is discordance between imaging, clinical findings, and/or pathology, further histological evaluation and potential, additional diagnostic or excisional procedures are still needed. Whenever breast tissue is removed, histological evaluation of the tissue should be performed per standard of care. Clinical and imaging surveillance should be conducted in accordance with established clinical practice guidelines and institutional protocols.
Potential Complications: Potential complications include, but are not limited to, hematoma, hemorrhage, hemothorax, pneumothorax, surgical intervention, infection, adjacent tissue injury, pain, allergic reaction, and tissue adherence to the biopsy probe during removal from the breast. For more information, please consult the product labels and inserts for any indication, contraindications, hazards, precautions
and directions for use. BD, the BD Logo, Advancing the world of health and EnCor EnCompass are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates. © 2026 BD. All Rights Reserved. BD-165500 SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
