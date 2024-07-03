Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. Hosts Third Inter-Unit Sports Gala Meet 2024 in Chennai

Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in innovative advanced healthcare solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its third “Inter-Unit Sports Gala Meet 2024” held at Chennai YMCA Ground, Nandhanam, Chennai.

Be Well Inter Unit Sports Gala Meet 2024

This event, marking the 13th anniversary of Be Well Hospitals, saw enthusiastic participation from 200 players representing various units across the Be Well Group. The day was filled with camaraderie, friendly competition, and celebration, reinforcing the spirit of unity and teamwork among the group of hospitals.

Be Well conductsthe inter-units sports meet within a hospital group to bring forth numerous positive outcomes like Promoting Team Spirit and Unity, Improving Physical and Mental Health, Boosting Morale and Motivation, Promoting Work-Life Balance, Building a Positive Organizational Image, Encouraging Healthy Competition, Fun and Enjoyment. Participating in sports meet offered all Be Welliansa chance to have fun and enjoy themselves outside of their regular duties and as a stress buster.

The two days Sports Gala Meet has become a highly anticipated event in the Be Well Hospitals calendar, fostering a sense of community and promoting a healthy lifestyle among its employees. This year’s event featured a range of sports and activities, Badminton, Carrom Board, Chess, Cricket, Ring Ball, Volleyball, Relay providing a platform for employees to showcase their athletic skills and enjoy a day of fun and fitness.

As a special gesture many special guests graced the event and inaugurated every game to motivate and inspire Be Wellians.

Mr. K.B. Arun Karthik – Wicket Keeper, Batsman, Ranji Trophy, IPL & TNPL Cricketer – Highlighted the importance of sports in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. K. Anbarasi – MD, DMRT, CCEPC, Senior Consultant – Oncology- Appreciates the strong Women Be Wellians representation in all games

Dr Santhosh Jacob MBBS., DNB., Mch, DABRM. Phd., Orthopedic Surgeon & Internet Personality- Gave an overview of how to avoid sports injury and what’s to be done as first aid for any sports injury

Mr. A. Manoharan – International Volleyball Player, Manager, Indian Bank- Gave his high regards to Be Well for making Be Wellians encourage to play Volley Ball and keep this sports glory high.

Mr. L.M. Manoj – National Team Volleyball Player, Asian Games Player- Appreciated the enthusiasm shown by Be Wellians

Ms. Nithya K – Motivational Speaker & Trainer for UPSC Students, Shankar IAS Academy- Encouraged all participants to give it their best and advised on living a healthy life

On Day 2 Be Well launched a Tree Plantation Initiative for the 13th Anniversary of Be Well Hospitals symbolising its commitment to environmental sustainability, community well-being, and a healthier future for all. This was done in association with Vidhaikalam Trust- which conducts tree plantation activities every Sunday in various places across Chennai, Pudukottai, and the entire Tamil Nadu.

Be Well Hospital Groups Third Inter-Unit Sports Gala Meet 2024 concluded with a grand closing ceremony, graced by Chief Guest Actor Prashanth. The event featured a prize-giving ceremony to honor the winners of the sports competition.

Actor Prashanth, Prashanth Thiagarajan, often hailed as the “Top Star” and “KathalIlavarasan” (Prince of Love), is a renowned figure in the Tamil film industry. With a career spanning over three decades, Prashanth has demonstrated remarkable versatility and skill, earning him a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, Prashanth is also known for his humility and professionalism, qualities that have earned him respect within the industry. The “Top Star” is truly a gem in the crown of Indian cinema.

Be Wellians were inspired and so happy to receive the prizes from Mr. Prashanth. He gave a very eloquent speech to all Be Wellians to take good care of their health. He was impressed and said he would like to come and participate as a player in the next year sports meet.

Dr. C.J. Vetrievel – Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director – Be Well Hospitals quoted “As Be Well Hospitals continues to grow and innovate in the healthcare sector, events like these highlight the organization’s commitment to employee well-being and engagement. The Sports Gala Meet not only celebrates the achievements of the past year but also looks forward to future successes and milestones.“

For more information about Be Well Hospital, visit our website at www.bewellhospitals.in

About Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.

Be Well Hospital is a chain of “Small Giant” multi-specialty hospitals, renowned for its accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services. Established in 2011, the hospital group operates in 12 main locations across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, serving the healthcare needs of thousands of families. Be Well Hospital continues to redefine patient care through innovative and compassionate healthcare solutions.