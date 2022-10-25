Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

Viral Video Today: There was a scene in the animated Disney film The Jungle Book when Mowgli was saved by his bear friend Baloo from the vicious tiger Sher Khan. A bear and a tiger were recently spotted recreating a similar scene in real life.Also Read – Viral Video: Tiger Tries To Hunt Elephant, Runs Away Like A Scared Little Cat. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘wildlife_stories_’. It has received around 226k views and 5,600 likes. The clip shows a tiger and a bear coming face to face in a field. The bear attacks the tiger with its jaws and makes it run. The tiger tries to fight back but gets scared of the bear’s wrath. The tiger can then be seen jumping in the water to save himself. Also Read – Baby Chimpanzee Plays With Tiger Cubs, Viral Video Will Make You Go Aww. Watch

That’s all we see in the video but the internet was quick to compare the two animals with the fight between the cartoon characters Baloo and Shere Khan. “That tiger could easily win lol but he lazy. He went into the water but not far lol,” a user commented. “The Bear has more endurance,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BEAR AND TIGER FIGHTING HERE:

Bear taught the tiger a good lesson!





Source link

