‘Bebas Khayalon Main..’ Student Writes Ali Zafar’s Song Lyrics In Physics Paper, Singer Responds | Viral Video Here

Viral Video Today: Did you ever write film songs as answers in your exam paper as a joke? Every human being in their school life has probably taken at least one exam where they had no idea what to write. In these cases, some students cheat to pass their exams, others write gibberish to fool the teachers. But this student from Pakistan wrote lyrics of Ali Zafar’s famous song ‘Jhoom’ when he was unable to write for his intermediate physics exam.

Now, Ali Zafar, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, recently reacted to the viral video of a student writing the lyrics to his famous song “Jhoom” in his intermediate physics exam. Mr Zafar took to Twitter to share a video of an unimpressed teacher who was completely disappointed after reading the answer sheet of an 11th grader. “This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying. ,” the singer tweeted.

In the short video, a teacher checking the answer sheet revealed that the student wrote the lyrics of Ali Zafar’s ‘Jhoom’ in response to a question on Newton in a physics paper. The student started off his answer by expressing his disappointment at failing the exam. He then went on to write the lyrics of the famous song.

STUDENT WRITES PAKISTANI SONG IN PHYSICS EXAM: WATCH VIDEO HERE

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

Later in the video, the paper checker stated that the student wrote the lyrics to deceive the teacher. In addition, the 11th grader cursed Isaac Newton for introducing physics. The student stated on his answer sheet that he is not interested in answering the question as he did not know the answer because he slept during the lectures.

Social media users were left amused after watching the hilarious clip. While some users expressed concern about the state of education in Pakistan. “Serious violation of Data privacy, I wish if there is a law would exist in Pakistan,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Sad situation of Pakistan’s majority students… Fault lies with the fact that most students don’t have the base to move to next level, therefore, this indifference is visible everywhere…,” expressed a second user. A third user said, “You’re a great influencer and a very talented human yourself. I think you should tell the youth in episodes how you achieved what you achieved today. No jack but only persistence and hard work.”









