Behind Closed Doors – A New Platform Unveiling Design Secrets

Behind Closed Doors, a new social media digital platform is set to revolutionize the way we experience and understand design. The platform is poised to become the go-to resource for those passionate about architecture, interior design, and the art of creating spaces that truly resonate with their inhabitants. It offers a unique blend of content that goes beyond the superficial aspects of design, diving deep into the stories and ideas that shape spaces, trends, and artistic expressions. This platform is not just about showcasing beautiful interiors or trendy architectural feats; it’s about telling the untold stories behind these creations, bringing to light the delicate relationship between people and the environments they cultivate.

Team Behind Closed Doors (BCD)

Behind Closed Doors offers a comprehensive approach to the world of design by simplifying complex concepts for a broad audience, providing insights into global design trends that shape the future, and sharing inspiring stories of grand designs and the dreams behind them. The platform delves into the cultural and emotional significance of art and design elements, while also promoting the use of sustainable materials in architectural visions.

Additionally, it highlights the importance of preserving and restoring historic buildings and offers expert guidance on upscaling and refurbishing heritage items. By empowering readers with this knowledge, Behind Closed Doors helps them make informed decisions in creating their dream homes.

Founder Karen Wilson Kumar elaborates on the vision behind Behind Closed Doors, saying, “Design is so much more than just visual appeal, it’s about crafting spaces that truly connect with the people who live in them. Every room, every piece of art, and every architectural detail has a story to tell, a narrative that reflects the lives, dreams, and passions of those who inhabit these spaces. With Behind Closed Doors, I wanted to go beyond showcasing beautiful designs. Our goal is to uncover the deeper stories, the intricate dance between art, design, and the people who bring these spaces to life. We aim to inspire our audience not just to appreciate design on a surface level but to understand the emotional and cultural layers that make these spaces truly special. Through this platform, we hope to educate and empower our readers, helping them to make informed decisions and to see design as a powerful form of personal expression.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Behind Closed Doors is born out of a deep-seated passion for design and a desire to tell the stories that often go unheard-the delicate relationship between man and design. Whether its the refurbishment of a cherished family heirloom or the restoration of a historic building, this platform will take you on a journey to discover the soul of each design element and the vision behind it. Whether you’re an architect, a designer, or simply someone with a love for beautiful spaces, Behind Closed Doors promises to be an invaluable resource. The platform is meticulously crafted to inspire, educate, and guide its audience through the multifaceted world of design. Join them on this exciting journey as they lift the curtain on the world of design and reveal the stories that lie Behind Closed Doors.

About Behind Closed Doors

Behind Closed Doors was born out of a need to cater to the untold stories of the relationship between man and design. It was visualized by Karen Wilson Kumar whose many years of experience in the lifestyle space found a gap that did not cater to the needs of the consumer across every section of society. Her belief that every piece of furniture and every brick has a story to tell laid the foundation of Behind Closed Doors. As founder of Behind Closed Doors, Karan Wilson Kumar is joined by her co-founders Baani Chhatwal who is a student from Istituto Marangoni specialized in styling, design and visual Merchandising, however her untold passion for uncovering design elements where others may not see them is what makes Baani’s ability to open what lies behind closed doors extremely effective. Anannya Gupta, a graduate from the highly esteemed University of Warwick, Anannya is no newbie to this field of design, it is apt to say that Anannya from a very young girl was raised in a home where design, art and a heightened sense of aesthetics took front and centre in their day to day lives. This team comes equipped with the knowledge base, sensibilities and most importantly the passion to tell stories Behind Closed Doors. Anannya’s latent talent of understanding the psychology behind design choices of the consumer is what adds gravitas to Behind Closed Doors.

For more information, please follow – www.instagram.com/theworldbcd/hl=en.