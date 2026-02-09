Headlines about prescription drug sticker-shock miss the real problem: Specialty pharmacy rules, PBM incentives, and opaque contracting are determining access and out-of-pocket costs in a system that most U.S. consumers don’t understand. Will 2026 be the year that a push for transparency will finally address specialty drug approvals, delays, and patient bills? ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As New Year prescription drug prices reset, the public is starting to see how pharmaceutical companies will raise U.S. prices on at least 350 branded medications in 2026, according to reporting in Reuters. This median increase of about 4% is keeping list prices in the spotlight, but one industry expert says the biggest affordability and access shocks often happen in a less visible place: the specialty drug market’s “black box,” where contracting terms, pharmacy requirements, and utilization controls can determine whether a patient receives lifesaving therapy on time—and what they ultimately pay.“Price announcements get headlines, but specialty drug affordability is often determined behind the scenes,” said Paul Pruitt, Chief Growth Officer of SHARx. “In the specialty channel, contracting terms, pharmacy requirements, and utilization controls can decide whether a patient starts therapy on time—and what they’re charged—without clear visibility into how those decisions were made.” Pricing is Hard to See and Even Harder to Audit Specialty drugs have transformed treatment for complex conditions, but access and affordability are increasingly shaped by nontransparent rules that most patients, providers, and many employers cannot easily evaluate. SHARx points to three compounding realities:
- “Specialty” labeling is a PBM control lever. This system lets the PBM direct fulfillment to its own specialty pharmacy and lock in big rebates. Those rebates often run through PBM-owned GPOs, where additional, undisclosed amounts can be skimmed off.
- Too much gatekeeping stands between patients and care, turning coverage rules like prior authorization and limited pharmacy networks into delays, denials, and surprise costs.
- Middleman’s market structure amplifies opacity. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has noted that PBMs sit at the center of a complex distribution chain. And, after decades of consolidation, the three largest PBMs manage nearly 80% of prescriptions filled in the U.S.
- Clearer disclosure of what drives patient cost-sharing for specialty medications.
- Greater visibility into PBM-affiliated specialty pharmacy steering and network requirements.
- Contracting and reimbursement transparency that enables plan sponsors to understand net costs, incentives, and patient outcomes.
