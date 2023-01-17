Home

Sports

‘Behind You Skipper’-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak

Pakistan cricket fans took their social media and started supporting Babar Azam after video and photos went viral on Social Media claiming that the Pakistan skipper is in that video.

‘Behind You Skipper’-Fans Support Babar Azam After Alleged Personal Video Leak

Babar Azam: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is going through a purple patch with the bat, has landed in a controversy as his alleged personal videos and photo went viral on social media.

Pakistan cricket fans took their social media and started supporting Babar Azam after video and photos went viral on Social Media claiming that the Pakistan skipper is in that video. Here is how fans reacted:

وَتُعِزُ مَن تَشَاء وَتُذِلُ مَن تَشَاء ❤ That insta account has been disabled ✅ From batting to captiancy to agendas to conspiracies to fake allegations － Every day they try new things to defame him but they plan, & ALLAH plans, & ALLAH is the best planner #WeStandWithBabar pic.twitter.com/TEpDV1dDBA — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) January 16, 2023

The alleged viral video of Babar caused a stir among the netizens. Some of his fans claimed that this is a conspiracy against Babar to spoil his image while other said the video is been morphed and urged not to spread lies against the star batter.



