Being Human Clothing Launches ‘Do It in Denim’ Campaign With a Focus on Conscious Fashion

Being Human Clothing is excited to announce the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Do It in Denim‘, an innovative initiative designed to redefine sustainable fashion. This campaign emphasizes our commitment to eco-friendly practices by incorporating recycled cotton and polyester into our denim collection, making it a conscious choice for style-savvy consumers.

Being Human Clothing Launches Do It in Denim Campaign

Sustainable Denim for a Better Tomorrow

In our ongoing endeavor to reduce environmental impact, the ‘Do It in Denim’ collection features denim pieces crafted with a blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester. This thoughtful approach not only reduces the need for virgin materials but also helps minimize waste.

“At Being Human Clothing, we believe that fashion can be both stylish while being conscious,” said Mr. Vivek Sandhawar, COO at Being Human Clothing. “Our ‘Do It in Denim’ campaign is a testament to our dedication to creating clothing that is not only trendy but also kind to the planet. By using recycled materials, we are taking a step towards a more conscious future, without compromising on quality or comfort.”

The Perfect Fit for Everyone

The ‘Do It in Denim’ collection includes a variety of fits to cater to different styles and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a classic silhouette or a modern cut, our range has something for everyone:

For Men: Rugged Yet Refined

Helium: Skinny Fit – For the man who prefers a sleek, tailored look with a sharp edge.

Neon & Argon: Slim Fit & Cropped Slim Fit – Classic slim styles that balance a close fit with freedom of movement, ideal for those seeking effortless versatility.

Krypton: Straight Fit – A no-nonsense, timeless cut for the man who enjoys a relaxed yet polished vibe.

Beryllium: Bootcut Fit – Channeling retro charm with a modern twist, perfect for adding a bit of flair to any outfit.

Radon & Organesson: Relaxed Anti Fit & Joggers – For the laid-back man who prioritizes comfort without sacrificing street-savvy style.

For Women: Bold and Chic

Caesium: Skinny Fit – A figure-hugging fit that radiates confidence and style for the modern woman.

Rubidium: Straight Fit – The ultimate blend of classic appeal and casual ease, designed for the woman who embraces timeless fashion.

Radium: Bootcut Fit – A nod to retro silhouettes with a contemporary flair, ideal for women who love a balanced, elongating look.

Scandium & Strontium: Cargo and Wide leg Fit – Effortless and street-ready, perfect for the woman who values comfort but isn’t afraid to make a statement.

Join the Movement: Do It in Denim

The ‘Do It in Denim’ campaign encourages everyone to make conscious choices without sacrificing style. From breakups to breakthroughs, parties to formal affairs, this denim collection has got your back, Do It Denim has something for everyone, all while staying true to the brand’s mission of conscious fashion.

About Being Human Clothing

Being Human Clothing is a fashion brand with a heart, operating under Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation. Established in 2012, the brand is committed to promoting education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged through fashion that embodies the values of love, care, share, hope, help, and joy. With a presence in 15 countries, Being Human Clothing continues to grow, offering customers around the world the opportunity to look good, feel good, and do good.

To learn more about Being Human, please visit: Instagram | Website