Belrise Industries Ltd. Co-founder & Executive Director Mrs. Supriya S. Badve Honoured with Influential Leaders of India 2023 Award

Mrs. Supriya S. Badve, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Ltd., has been honoured with Influential Leaders of India 2023 award. Now in its 3rd edition, the Influential Leaders of India celebrates leaders at the vanguard of a wave of change.

Supriya Badve (centre) Executive Director Belrise Industries received the award in Mumbai on 28th October 2023

Mrs. Supriya S. Badve, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Ltd., said, “I am happy to be honoured with the Influential Leaders of India 2023 award. India’s time of being recognized at a global level has come and Indian entrepreneurs have to seize the moment now. I am confident that such awards will also inspire a new set of women entrepreneurs who will add and enhance the Make in India movement. Such awards provide an opportunity to communicate the uniqueness of our business model, our MOAT and our right to win.” She added,”The focus of Influential Leaders is sharply aligned with the needs of a dynamic reality, and they are deftly reshaping organisations and serving communities to match an all-new strategic vision empowering India from Vision to Action. India needs many more entrepreneurs to emerge and cater to the domestic and international markets.”

Mrs. Supriya S. Badve is a multi-facetted business professional with a demonstrated history of being a pioneer, thought leader and innovator who has led from the front in the automotive components manufacturing industry. Apart from having impeccable academics, being graduated (M. Sc Physics) from Vidarbha Mahavidyalaya Amravati, she is also highly experienced and skilled in, Business Planning, Quality Management Systems and Human Resources. On behalf of Belrise Industries Limited, she received three JIPM Awards and has been interviewed on DD Sahyadri for women entrepreneurship. She is the recipient of the rotary vocational award. Charter President of Rotary E-Club Of E-Diamond.

Apart from playing a pivotal role in the journey of Belrise Industries Limited, Mrs. Supriya Badve has other passions & business interests in “Sportsindi” (Founder & CEO), a social platform that focuses on bringing sports enthusiasts together and Xara Flowers which is into Floriculture. A nature lover by heart, she was attracted by the idea of a business in floriculture in 2007. She then completed a formal certificate course in floriculture Development from Horticulture Training Center, Pune. Hence a fulfilling journey of establishing her very own flourishing floriculture unit “Xaraflowers“, an associate company of Belrise Industries Limited. These aspects showcase her multi-facetted and holistic personality as an influential leader and mentor.

The award function of Mrs. Supriya Badve was aired on a prominent business channel where she expressed her views on how adversity and setbacks are part and parcel of entrepreneurial journey. It is available in public domain.

About Belrise Industries Limited

Belrise Industries Limited (BIL), recently rebranded from Badve Engineering Limited, was incorporated on 25th September, 1996. With a legacy of over 25 years, BIL has developed into one of the largest and leading Tier 1 manufacturer and supplier of original automotive equipment for 2-wheeler, 3 wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles.

The company specializes in Automotive Systems for Safety-critical parts such as Chassis & BIW, Polymer parts, Suspensions, Exhaust Systems, and various other products including Steel Castings for Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles into ICE as well as EV powertrains.

BIL has 21 manufacturing facilities spread across 7 states in India with each of the facilities dedicatedly catering to a single customer as the plants are strategically located close to the OEMs.

BIL caters to for top automobile players like Bajaj Auto, Hero Group, Honda Motors, Escorts, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, etc in India and Jaguar Land Rover, Honeywell, etc in Asia, Middle East, Europe and South America.

The company employees more 15,000 personnel out of which 3000+ employees are on the payroll of the BIL.

BIL has an in-house Research, Design & Development (RDD) team which constantly endeavors to improve design & quality of the products as well as develop tooling which are critical for production. Mr. Shrikant Badve – Managing Director of Belrise Industries Limited started his entrepreneurial journey in the year 1988 with a capital influx of INR 20,000 and a single shed as an Automotive Fastener manufacturer in India. However, as a first generation entrepreneur, Mr. Shrikant Badve struggled to raise funds from several banks due to lack of collateral securities. With an annual turnover of INR 1 Lakh in the preliminary year, the promoters evolved from inception phase into growth phase and incorporated Belrise Industries Limited in 1996. Today, Belrise Industries is a Market Leader in the Automotive Sheet Metal and Polymer Products with “one-in-three” domestic two-wheelers being equipped with a Belrise manufactured frame assembly.

The company has taken magnificent leap in the global and domestic expansion by establishing efficient supply chains correspondingly enlarging customer base which resulted in INR 5,433 Crores of annual turnover on standalone basis as on 2023. Belrise Industries Limited has outgrown in terms of Global Exports, Customer base, Diversified Product Portfolio and wide Geographical reach all over India with 20+ PAN India Manufacturing Plants. strong fundamentals coupled with passion for innovative engineering has enabled company’s growth potential at 16.4% CAGR beating the ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) Index of 12% over the course of last four financial years.

The value which Belrise Industries Limited has created within the Automotive space is a testimony to customer centricity and excellence which resulted in several awards and recognitions from customers and government agencies.