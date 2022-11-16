Ben Stokes, Cameron Green to Sam Curran; Aakash Chopra PREDICTS Most Expensive Players

IPL 2023 Auction: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has now predicted the three most expensive players at the upcoming auction.

IPL 2023 Auction

Delhi: With the deadline for the retention and released players now out, we have some clarity over the remaining players and who would be the stars at the upcoming auction. Some teams offloaded big names to make space for newer ones to take over, and some others held onto their gun players. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has now predicted the three most expensive players at the upcoming auction.

As per Chopra, Australia’s Cameron Green will be the most expensive at the auction, while English allrounders Sam Curran and Ben Stokes would be second and third respectively in the list of most expensive players.

“Green to be most expensive player. If he puts his name in the auction. Sam Curran to be the second REALLY expensive pick. Stokes should be the third in the overseas category. Auction dynamics are strange and can throw surprises but this should be the order of preference,” Chopra said in his tweet.

After revealing the list of retained and released players, the Sunrisers had the largest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction on December 23, followed by Punjab (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore) and KKR (Rs 7.05 crore).



