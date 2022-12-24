December 24, 2022
IPL 2023: The word is that Ben Stokes may open with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Also, it is expected that Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni make up the No. 3 and No 4 spots in the batting order. 

Predicting strongest playing 11 of CSK for IPL 2023

Kochi: So, the Indian Premier League mini-auction took place on Friday at Kochi and there were some interesting picks. The focus was on Chennai Super Kings after the franchise lapped up English star Ben Stokes for a whopping Rs 16.25 Cr. While fans believe Stokes has been roped in to become MS Dhoni’s successor later, it would be interesting to see the XI CSK field.

The word is that Ben Stokes may open with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Also, it is expected that Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni make up the No. 3 and No 4 spots in the batting order. Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are certain to be a part of the XI. While Shivam Dube will come in as the spin basher, Dwaine Pretorius will replace Dwayne Bravo as the death overs bowler and lower-order power-hitter.

Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Chaudhary would be the frontline seamers, while Maheesh Theekshana could be the specialist spinner. CSK looks a formidable unit for the 2023 season. The big highlight of the squad would be the introduction of Stokes.

CSK Best Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings Final Squad:

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma




