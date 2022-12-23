Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni have played together in IPL before when the duo represented Rising Pune Supergiants.

Kochi: Chennai Super Kings might have just landed their successor for Mahdendra Singh Dhoni after the four-time IPL winners acquired the services of the English all-rounder Ben Stokes in the auction in Kochi on Friday.

Dhoni, last year, had relinquished his CSK captaincy passing on the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. But the plan flopped as the former India captain taking the reins from his former India teammate midway in the tournament to save them.

With age not by his side, Dhoni is currently 41, it is speculated that the Englishman can become perfect heir to the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

Stokes and Dhoni and played together in IPL before when they represented Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017. RPS played the final that year.



