Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan Among All-Rounders Who Could Fetch Big Bucks In Auction

(From L) Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 released the final auction list on Tuesday who are set to go under the hammer on December 23 in Kochi. Out of 991 players registered for the mini-auction, the franchise owners have shortlisted 405 names set to auctioned.

Out of 405, a total of 273 Indian players, and 132 overseas, including four from Associate nations. The auction will also see some of the biggest all-rounders in world cricket go under the hammer and teams will be vying to get them into their rosters.

Let’s take a look at some of the top all-rounders who will be on the wish list of every team ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction:

Ben Stokes (Auction Base Price: INR 2 crore)

After missing the last two seasons and guiding England to their second T20 Worlc Cup title last month, Ben Stokes will be one of the biggest buys of the IPL 2023 Auction. Considered by many to be one of the great all-rounders of modern cricket, there is no doubt teams to gear up for fierce bidding war to sign up a real match-winner in Stokes.

The all-rounder was the most expensive player in the 2018 IPL auctions when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 12.5 crore. Stokes is widely known as an expressive cricketer who relies on his instincts to get his team out of tight situations.

To add more to that, Stokes has great leadership abilities and his character is looked upon by youngsters in the team, which makes him the perfect role model to have on the side.

Shakib Al Hasan (Auction Base Price: INR 1.5 crore)

One of the finest cricketers to have ever emerged from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has been the backbone of a plethora of teams in his decorated cricket career. The all-rounder is known for his consistency, accuracy and aggression with the ball in hand and has a wide range of shots when batting.

His confidence and temperament have led him and his sides to perform at the biggest stages both internationally and domestically. He has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad previously in the IPL, playing a vital role in winning many matches for them across many editions.

A lot of teams will be looking to have Shakib in their squads not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his unmatched experience and ability to handle pressure in clutch situations.

Sam Curran (Auction Base Price: INR 2 crore)

Sam Curran comes into the IPL 2023 Auction riding on the success of being a major architect of England winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The young left-arm pace all-rounder had an outstanding time in Australia, winning the Player of the Match award in the final and also the Player of the Series award in the tournament.

Curran has already shown great performances for Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in previous editions of the IPL and can be highly effective as well as useful with both bat and ball. His ability to clear the fence as a lower-order batsman and his accuracy while bowling at the death make him an ideal buy for any team at this year’s IPL auction.

Cameron Green (Auction Base Price: INR 2 crore)

The Australian all-rounder has already made his presense felt on Indian soil when the Kangaroos visited the country just before the T20 World Cup. His ability to hit the ball hard along with the skills of taking wickets in crucial junctures, makes him one of the hottest buys.

In the eight T20I matches for Australia, Green has scored 139 runs with two fifties. He has also taken five wickets so far. The all-rounder is also flexible to bat any any position, something the framchise owners will look upon, more so in shortest format of the game.

Green has opened the inings for Australia during their India tour and can also bat in the middle order. He scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 214.55 in the three-match T20I series.

Sikander Raza (Auction Base Price: INR 50 Lakhs)

The Zimbabwean is one of the most-talked cricketer in the past one year, considering his hot form with both bat and ball for the national team. in 2022, Raza has played 24 T20Is for Zimbabwe and scored 735 runs at a strike rate of 150.92 incuding five fifties.

He has also taken 25 wickets during the time with a best of 4/8. A three-dimensional player, Raza provides the balance in the middle-order and is can prove to handy with spin too. He is a great batter against pace and also adds up as an excpetional fielder.



