BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Pro Kabaddi League: Captain Vice-Captain Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex 7:30 PM Nov 12

Bengal Warrors vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 73 Between BEN vs GUJ at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST: Bengal Warriors head into this game after a tie against U.P. Yoddhas. They have five wins, four losses and two ties to their name this season. Captain Maninder Singh has been the biggest asset for the Warriors with 121 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have played the supporting role in attack with 49 and 34 raid points respectively. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have five wins, five losses and a tie under their belt. Rakesh has been a match-winner for the Giants with 113 raid points. He has been assisted by all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 63 and 44 raid points respectively.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 73, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 12 November.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Girish Maruti Ernak, Manuj, and Shubham Shinde, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Parteek Dhaiya, Maninder Singh and Rakesh Sungroya.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dhaiya, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Vijin Thangadurai.



