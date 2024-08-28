NationalPolitics

Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Calls 12-hour Bandh Today, Mamata Govt Urges People ‘Not To Participate’

Bengal Bandh Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a 12-hours ‘Bengal Bandh’ today in protest against ‘brutal’ police action against “peaceful” protesters during the Nabanna Abhijan’ in Kolkata on Tuesday. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that over 160 protestors, including 17 women, suffered injuries in the police action. He also urged Governor CV Ananda Bose to “impose President’s Rule” in the state. The ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ call was given by an unregistered student body ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’ and a dissident state government employees’ platform ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’ who demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape-murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The West Bengal government urged people not to respond to BJP’s 6am–6pm general strike.

Bengal Bandh LIVE UPDATES


