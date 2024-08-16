Home

News

Kolkata Murder-Rape Case Protests: Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Detained At RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata Police has detained West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar while he was protesting at the RJ Kar Hospital in Delhi.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Union Minister of State and BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar, party leader Agnimitra Paul and others during a candlelight march for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Amid nationwide protests on the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Kolkata Police has detained West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar while protesting.

“We have told the TMC’s police that as long as we are here, they will not arrest any woman, we will not let any woman be harmed… Atrocities against women must stop. Mamata Banerjee does not need permission for a rally but when the BJP goes to do something then permission is needed, all the rules are only for the BJP… Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal should immediately resign from his post… Such a person cannot be the Kolkata Police Commissioner, he should take responsibility for this incident and resign”, Sukanta Majumdar was earlier quoted saying as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

“Running over the bodies of Karyakartas is inhumane. The Bengal police under Mamata Banerjee have lost all sense of decency. Arrest me if you must, but such brutality against our own cannot be tolerated. Our fight for the safety of our sisters will continue”, Sukanta Majumdar shared a post on X.

BJP Leaders Fan Out To Slam Oppn Over Doctor’s Rape And Murder

The BJP leaders fanned out across the country on Friday to target the opposition parties over the issue of safety of women following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, and alleged that core values of the Constitution were being undermined in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that opposition parties have exhibited a “dangerous mindset of hatred and disregard” for women, and protection of criminals from Kannauj to Kolkata.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer whether their ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ is run only by criminals, corrupt individuals and rapists,” he said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that democracy does not exist in West Bengal and that Mamata Banerjee is a dictator, protecting criminals, asking how can his party still be in an alliance with her.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said in the national capital that Banerjee is so consumed by power that she would not hesitate before abusing Lord Ram, an apparent reference to her aim at the BJP and the Left by blaming “Ram and Vaam” for the last night vandalism in the hospital where the spine-chilling incident had occurred.

Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president has abandoned the principles of ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush’ and said that Lord Ram embodies peace, harmony and love, and also eradicates evils.

(With inputs from agencies)











