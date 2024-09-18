Home

Mamata government invites protesting doctors for another round of talks

Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited protesting junior doctors to discuss flood response amid ongoing protest.

Bengal Chief Secretary invites protesting medics to discuss flood response amid ongoing protest (Photo Credit- PTI)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday invited the agitated junior doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm in response to their request for a fresh round of talks. In his response, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reaffirmed the state’s appeal to the protesting medics to resume their work in the emerging flood-like situation in parts of South Bengal.

In the email, he wrote, “You are aware that many districts of South Bengal are facing a flood-like situation with vast areas inundated. In the light of the above situation, while we again appeal to you to join duties in a larger public interest and provide services to common people, I, along with the other members of the task force, will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 6.30 pm.”

Earlier, the junior doctors wrote to the chief secretary, asking for a discussion on certain “key unresolved issues” like security in hospitals as a precondition for lifting their ongoing sit-in outside the state health department headquarters. The medics wrote an email at 11.19 am with respect to their general body meeting, which concluded early Wednesday morning.

The protesters highlighted key issues like safety and security inside the hospital premises and details of the formulation and functions of the promised task force headed by the chief secretary in West Bengal as an agenda for the proposed meeting.

