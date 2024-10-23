NationalPolitics

Bengal, Odisha begin evacuation of over 10 lakh people, 200 trains cancelled, monuments shut

live

The depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward with a speed of 6 kmph, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cyclone Dana Live Updates
Cyclone Dana Live Updates

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Odisha and Bengal are on high alert as Cyclone Dana is likely to have maximum impact on these two states. The authorities have started evacuating people from vulnerable areas. Education institutes have also been shut as a precautionary measure. The Indian Coast Guard has heightened its preparedness, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond quickly to any emergencies due to the heavy rains expected in both states.

The depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward with a speed of 6 kmph, which will intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said. It will cross north Odisha and the West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and the morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.

Cyclone Dana Live Updates:




  • Oct 23, 2024 8:23 AM IST


    The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has issued orders putting seven districts in the state on high alert in the wake of the growing concerns around cyclone Dana.








