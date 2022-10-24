Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalBengali Film Director Pinaki Chaudhuri Dies At 82
National

Bengali Film Director Pinaki Chaudhuri Dies At 82

admin
By admin
0
61



Kolkata: National award recipient director of Bengali films, Pinaki Chaudhuri, died at his Kolkata residence on Monday following a protracted illness, his family said.Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Kali Pooja Pandal in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar Collapses As Cyclone Intensifies

Chaudhuri, who was 82, left behind his wife and a son. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies: Heavy Rainfall Expected In Bengal, Odisha And Northeast

He was suffering from lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and was admitted to a hospital one month back. He was discharged three days ago as the hospital authorities suggested that he be taken back to his residence in the last days of life. Also Read – THIS Indian City Tops The List Of Most Polluted World Cities; Another Marks Entry

Chaudhuri had varied interests in arts and music and made his foray into the world of films in 1983 when he directed Chena Achena’ (Known and Unknown) starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Amol Palekar, Tanuja, Chhaya Devi among others.

He got two national awards for Shanghaath’ (Conflict) in 1996 and for Ballygunge Court’ in 2007.

Among his other notable films are Kakababu Here Gelen?’ (Kakababu defeated?), Ek Tukro Chand’ (A slice of the moon) and Arohan’ (Ascension).

Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, who had been cast in Ballygunge Court’, recalled his shooting experience in London in a Facebook post.

“He shot on all real locations…. Big Ben, Victoria Terminus, Thames, London Eye, Buckingham Palace. Rest in Peace sir,” Chatterjee, a known name in the industry, said.





Source link

Previous articleAnand Mahindra Tweets Winston Churchills 1947 Quote As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM
Next articleRIP America’s Covid Instagram celeb
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677