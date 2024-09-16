Home

Mpox Outbreak ALERT: Bengaluru airport on high alert, testing, quarantine must for….

The airport officials are scanning around 2000 passengers daily and have adopted a slew of measures to prevent the entry of Mpox virus in Karnataka.

Mpox Outbreak NEWS: With an aim to prevent the spread of Mpox (Monkeypox) virus, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has begun mandatory testing of all international passengers. According to the authorities, this precautionary measure comes after a case was detected in Delhi earlier this week. KIA has set up four dedicated kiosks to ensure every international traveller undergoes testing for the virus, as per a Times of India report.

The airport officials are scanning around 2000 passengers daily and have adopted a slew of measures to prevent the entry of the virus in Karnataka. The TOI report further adds that a designated officer has been appointed to supervise the process, ensuring smooth operations across screening, testing, and tracking.

“KIA is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in light of the global Mpox situation. All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process,” said a spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The airport management has established a separate, isolated zone for managing any suspected cases promptly. “Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to handle any situation that may arise. The health and safety of passengers and airport personnel remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of precautionary measures,” the BIAL spokesperson added.

MPOX SCARE IN KARNATAKA: AIRPORT ON ALERT

Officials have been designated to test passengers arriving from countries where Mpox is prevalent, especially African nations.

Any individual found to be infected will be isolated and placed under a 21-day quarantine

Notably, these are protocols similar to those implemented during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Re-testing will be conducted after treatment

When individuals are confirmed free of the virus will they be allowed to leave quarantine.

What are the symptoms of MPOX:

The symptoms of Mpox include fever, skin rashes, severe headaches, muscle stiffness, and back pain. According to a senior airport medical officer, “Seeking immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur is important, as untreated cases could become life-threatening. There is currently no specific treatment for Mpox, making early detection and containment crucial to prevent the spread.”











