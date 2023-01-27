Home

Bengaluru: Autistic Man Dragged, Forced to Deboard Metro

Taking to Facebook, the victim’s father confirmed that his son has certain odd behaviour but that cannot be the reason to be ill-treatment.

Bengaluru/Karnataka: In yet another shocking incident, a 23-year-old youth with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was thrown out of the metro station. The incident took place on Tuesday when the man was on his way back from his vocational training Institute.

Reports in CNN-News 18 claimed that two security guards at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda corridor dragged the man out of the station citing unusual behaviour. The victim sustained a blood clot injury on his hand.

“People managing Metro stations should behave properly and be sensitive when dealing with people with special needs,” Times of India quoted him as saying.

He asserted that the station controller of the metro station issued an apology. However, necessary action against the erring staff is yet to be taken.

In other news, the metro rail services in Bengaluru will remain suspended between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations on Purple Line for 4 days from 27 to 30 January.

“Consequently, metro train services will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations on these days. Normal services on the Purple Line upto Kengeri will resume on the morning of 31 January 2023 at 5.00 am. However, on the Green Line, there will be no change in the train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute Metro Stations and trains will run as per schedule,” BMRCL said in a statement

