Bengaluru Couple Fined Rs 3000 For Walking On Street. Here Is What Happened Next

In a long Twitter thread, Karthik Patri, detailed the midnight ordeal faced by and his wife as policemen fined them for walking on the streets at midnight.

Bengaluru: People often venture out at night, to take walk after dinner or just have a little good time but who could have thought late night stroll to home could lead to legal encounter. A couple in the silicon valley of India, was allegedly harassed by policemen and were also forced to pay a fine of Rs 1000 for violating a rule of walking on street around midnight. On Thursday, residents of Bengaluru, Karthik Patri and his wife were heading home after a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony when two policemen stopped and levied a fine on them. A constable and a head constable attached with the Sampigehalli police station have been suspended and further probe is under way in the case.

Patri had taken to Twitter to bring forth his predicament with the law and receive right help from Bengaluru City commissioner of Police

I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony (We live in a society behind Manyata Tech park). (1/15) — Karthik Patri (@Karthik_Patri) December 9, 2022

Midnight Troubles Of Bengaluru Couple

In a long Twitter threatened Patri stated, “I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony (We live in a society behind Manyata Tech park).”

Elaborating the sequence of events that took place, he mentioned that they were just few meters away from their home’s entrance when a pink Hoysala petrol van stopped and 2 policemen demanded the couple to show their ID. “We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards?” tweeted Patri

Later, the police also confiscated their phones which got them scared to the core.

“Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers.”

One of the policemen told them they are not allowed to “roam on the road” after 11 pm.

Midnight Trouble Escalates…

” We literally begged them to let us go, but they wouldn’t budge. The more we pleaded, the harsher they became, even threatening to arrest us… They showed us pictures of convicts and threatened us of dire consequences if we didn’t pay up. I could barely hold my nerve, while my wife was in tears, “he said

They said only I would be penalized. One of the policemen then took the husband away and “advised” that he pay a minimum amount to avoid further trouble. Mr Patri said he agreed to pay ₹ 1,000, which the policeman asked him to send it to him through PayTm.

Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division, Bengaluru City, responded to the Twitter thread, thanking Mr Patri for bringing it to their notice, and assured him of stern action.



