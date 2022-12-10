Saturday, December 10, 2022
Bengaluru Gets New AI-Based Traffic Management System To Check Violations. Here Is How It Will Work

Bengaluru: Bengaluru folks attention! Now people in the silicon valley of India will have to be extra carefull while driving as artificial intelligence will be monitoring traffic rules. The traffic police  has announced a new Intelligent Traffic Managemnet System (ITMS) to detect any violation of traffic rules and accordingly will issue challans .

Five new traffic police stations will come up in the Dark area (traffic black spots) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) technology will be used here. It will identify any traffic violations and will put an end to the stopping of vehicle riders, harassment, corruption and other problems for the riding public,” CM Bommai said

HOW WILL ITMS WORK?

  • AI- based cameras will be installed to detect violations
  • It is an contactless and will generate automatically generate challan with minimum human intervention
  • It will detect – speed limit, jumping signals, stop lane, riding without helmet, triple riding, using gadgets , drivers without seat belt.
  • He also said that the ITMS will also levy taxes and would come with a provision for traffic synchronisation




Published Date: December 10, 2022 12:55 PM IST





