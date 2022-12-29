Bengaluru New Year 2023 Police Advisory: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy urged all to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort around.

New Year 2023: Bengaluru Police Issues Advisory. Check Decibel Limit, Timing, Other Details

New Year 2023: Keeping in view the huge rush during the New Year celebrations in the IT hub, the Bengaluru Police on Thursday issued an advisory and urged all to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort around.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said, “Please follow us for New Year advisories We @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic would be working overtime to keep #NammaBengaluru safe. Lend us a hand – when you notice something.”

“New Year Celebrations? #BCPNYE23. Obtain a mandatory license under #NoisePollution rules for loud speakers. Comply with decibel limits and timings. @BlrCityPolice would not be a spoilsport, if you comply!”

1. Obtain mandatory license under #NoisePollution Rules for Loudspeakers

2. Comply with decibel limits & timings@BlrCityPolice would not be a spoilsport, if you comply!!#TogetherWithBCP@DgpKarnataka @JnanendraAraga pic.twitter.com/PfYRGaqf42 — Pratap Reddy, IPS ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ (@CPBlr) December 28, 2022

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has also shared the decibel limits set in different locations of Bengaluru.

Industrial areas: 70 -75 decibels of sound is allowed

Residential areas: 45-55 decibels of sound is allowed

Commercial areas: 55-65 decibels of sound is allowed

Taking preventive measures, the Karnataka government on Monday made the use of masks mandatory at cinema halls and educational institutions and asked sections of population including the elders to avoid crowded gatherings.

The state government said 2 doses of covid vaccination is compulsory at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year, celebrations for which should end by 1 am on January 1.



